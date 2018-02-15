Chicago Police Memorial Foundation donates $60K to family of slain CPD commander

Two days after Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer was shot to death in the Loop, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation donated $60,000 to Bauer’s widow and teen daughter.

Former CPD Supt. and foundation executive director Phil Cline visited the Bauers at their home in Bridgeport on Thursday, according to a statement from the foundation.

“We all know that Erin and Grace have some very difficult times ahead as they cope with the loss of their husband and father,” Cline said in a statement. “We wanted to make sure they know that the Foundation and the Gold Star Families will be there for them as a source of comfort, support and assistance every day from today forward.”

Bauer, 53, commander of the Near North District, was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon near the Thompson Center, where he had confronted a man who was fleeing other officers. Bauer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Authorities on Wednesday announced multiple charges, including murder, against Shomari Legghette. He was ordered held without bond Thursday.

The stairwell where Bauer was shot remained cordoned off by police tape on Thursday. Supporters had left dozens of bouquets, along with candles and a wooden cross bearing Bauer’s name and photo nearby.