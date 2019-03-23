Off-duty cop fatally shot in River North: police

Chicago Police investigate the scene where an off-duty officer was fatally shot near Huron and Clark. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

An off-duty Chicago Police officer was fatally shot in River North Saturday.

About 3:28 a.m., two men were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 700 block of North Clark street when two unknown males approached them, Chicago Police said. One of them displayed a gun and fired shots into the vehicle before running off.

The officer was struck in the chest, arm and mouth, police said. He was pronounced at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The man was also taken to Northwestern with wounds to the chest and arms, police said. He is in critical condition.

Chicago Police will be holding a press briefing at hospital.