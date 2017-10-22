Over 14,000 apply to be Chicago Police officers

Over 14,000 people applied to become Chicago Police officers, the mayor's office said Sunday. | Sun-Times file photo

Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Sunday that 14,020 people have applied to become Chicago Police officers.

The Chicago Police Department will give an exam in December, the second one this year and the fourth in six years. The city plans to add nearly 1,000 officers by the end of 2018.

The mayor said his proposed budget includes more than $27 million for increased police training to help departments reach hiring goals.

In August, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said the two-year hiring plan was moving on schedule, and that an April exam generated 8,700 qualified candidates.

When announcing the upcoming exam, Johnson emphasized a need for greater diversity in the police force.

“CPD should reflect the demographics of this city. If we’re gonna get there, we have to ensure that we have a viable pool of people to constantly pull from,” he said.

The mayor’s office said the current “applicant pool reflects the diversity of the city.” Of the applicants, 35 percent are female and 76 percent identify as minorities.

The exam is scheduled for Dec. 16 at McCormick Place.