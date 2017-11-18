Chicago Police officer hurt in crash with stolen vehicle on South Side

A Chicago Police officer was taken to a hospital following a crash with a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

An officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle at 4:12 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Jeffery when the vehicle took off, police said.

The stolen vehicle crashed into two other vehicles and a marked squad car before the driver was taken into custody about 4:25 p.m. near 71st Street and Chappel Avenue, police said. An officer and the driver of the stolen vehicle were taken Jackson Park Hospital for treatment of “minor injuries.”

No other injuries were reported.