Chicago police officer hurt in possible accidental shooting

A Chicago police officer was wounded in a possible accidental shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The officer was initially believed to have accidentally shot himself in the thigh while driving home and was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital.

The officer was stabilized and will be transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, according to Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson left a budget hearing Tuesday afternoon to go to the hospital and “tend to the officer,” Guglielmi said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will investigate the shooting.

Further details, including the time and location of the shooting, were not immediately available.

The officer has been stabilized and will be transported to Illinois Masonic for further care. The officer was talking, alert and in good spirits. The accidental shooting happened while the officer was in his vehicle. @ChicagoCOPA will conduct their indepemdent investigation. pic.twitter.com/HdtQDyVTUF — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 30, 2018