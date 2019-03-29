Slain off-duty officer laid to rest

Pallbearers carry in the casket for Chicago Police Officer John P. Rivera before the start of his funeral at the Church Of Annunciata on Friday , March 29, 2019. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Dozens of grade-schoolers carrying tiny American flags walked past the Church of Annunciata on Friday to pay respects to Chicago Police Officer John Rivera.

Blue ribbons tied to trees in the neighborhood fluttered in the breeze. Police officers in their dress blues lined Avenue H.

Rivera’s casket was carried into the Far South Side church to a slow drumbeat and the wailing sound of the Chicago Police Department bagpipes.

The 23-year-old Rivera, a Gresham District patrolman who would have marked two years on the force in May, was killed Saturday while off duty in the River North neighborhood.

