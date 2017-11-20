Veteran Chicago cop to be sentenced for shooting 2 teens

A veteran Chicago Police officer is set to be sentenced in federal court Monday for his use of unreasonable force in an on-duty shooting that wounded two teenagers four years ago.

Officer Marco Proano fired 16 shots in nine seconds at a stolen Toyota Avalon full of teenagers at 95th and LaSalle in December 2013. The shooting was caught on camera, and jurors took less than four hours to find him guilty in August of two civil rights violations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Georgia Alexakis has noted that Proano “could have killed each and every one of those passengers.”

Proano has said he pulled the trigger to protect a teen hanging out the window of the Toyota Avalon when it suddenly reversed.

Federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman to sentence Proano to eight years in prison, calling it an “opportunity for the judicial system to send a message to law enforcement” about the consequences of violating constitutional and civil rights. They made their request amid Chicago’s difficult, ongoing conversation about police reform.

Coincidentally, Proano’s sentencing hearing followed a week that saw prosecutors drop several criminal charges in state court in connection with alleged police misconduct — including what is believed to be the first mass exoneration in Cook County history.

Daniel Herbert, Proano’s attorney, told the judge that prosecutors “can consider the message received.”

“Every law enforcement officer on the streets would not dare step into the shoes of Marco Proano,” Herbert wrote earlier this month. “Marco Proano was a decorated police officer who now is branded as a criminal. A search of his name does not reveal heroic arrests or public service awards, rather it is story after story about his indictment, trial and conviction. The unqualified anguish that Proano and his family have endured throughout this ordeal cannot be naysaid. His reputation is gone.”

CPD has sought to fire Proano, 42. He is a married father of three born in Ecuador who spent about a decade as a Chicago cop, working primarily in the Roseland neighborhood. His lawyer also represents Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer facing murder charges in state court after fatally shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

When Proano arrived at 95th and LaSalle on Dec. 22, 2013, the driver of the car full of teens had fled. A BB gun later fell out of the car, and Proano watched as the car suddenly began to reverse with one teen hanging out of a window. Another teen had lunged forward from the back seat, thrown the car into reverse and pushed the gas pedal with his hands. No one was in the vehicle’s path.

Proano can be seen in dashcam video stepping forward, holding his gun sideways. Seconds later, he steps backward as the car reverses into view. Proano then lifts his gun again with both hands, upright, and a flash can be seen as he appears to open fire.