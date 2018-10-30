Chicago police officer, other driver hurt in River North crash

A Chicago police officer and another driver were injured when a car hit a squad car Tuesday morning in River North.

The marked squad car was heading east on Chicago Avenue with its emergency equipment activated just before 8:30 a.m. when it was hit by a Toyota Prius that was northbound on LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. The officer was responding to a bank alarm at the time of the crash.

The officer and the 61-year-old man driving the Prius were both taken to Northwestern University Medical Center in good condition, police said.

The driver of the Prius was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to police.