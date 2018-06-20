Cop who shot and killed LeGrier now says he was injured: ‘It changed me’

Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo testified Wednesday that he was indeed injured after he shot and killed 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier in 2015, departing from what he had previously said.

One of the attorneys for LeGrier’s estate, Basileios “Bill” Foutris, asked Rialmo during his second day of testimony about any injuries he sustained as a result of the shooting. Rialmo shot two people fatally, LeGrier, and a neighbor, Bettie Jones, in December 2015.

In a deposition, Rialmo had said he was uninjured.

On Wednesday, Foutris asked him, “Did you sustain any injuries?”

Rialmo replied, “Yes. It changed me.”

Brian Gainer, an attorney for the city, objected to the line of questioning by Foutris and his attempt to show a contrast in testimony, calling it “completely misleading.”

At another point during questioning, Foutris asked Rialmo if, on the witness stand if he “was just smirking and laughing?”

“No,” he replied.

“Do you find anything funny about this?” Foutris asked.

“No,” Rialmo replied.

Rialmo hit the stand about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, and Foutris focused heavily on Rialmo’s prior deposition testimony in order to refresh Rialmo’s recollection.

Joel Brodsky, Rialmo’s attorney, has maintained that LeGrier was charging at Rialmo and swinging an aluminum bat at him before Rialmo opened fire.

In one videotaped deposition played for the jury, Rialmo said he “loudly” told LeGrier to “Drop the bat!” 10 times before he shot the 19-year-old.

At another point in the deposition, Rialmo testified that LeGrier “was not moving” when he yelled at him to drop the bat. A forensic pathologist testified Tuesday that LeGrier was shot five times — including several in the back — and Rialmo fired seven bullets.

Foutris had previously grilled Rialmo about why he left an extendable baton inside the police van that he drove to the 4700 block of West Erie the night of the shooting. Foutris also inquired about why Rialmo let his certification to use a Taser lapse.

On behalf of the city, Gainer asked Rialmo “Would an ASP baton have prevented you from being struck by a bat?”

“No,” Rialmo replied.

Gainer and the other city attorneys at trial are in the unusual position of having to simultaneously defend Rialmo in the LeGrier lawsuit while also having to defend themselves against Rialmo in his cross-claim. Rialmo has filed a counter-suit against the LeGrier estate and a cross-claim against the city, alleging he was poorly trained.

The morning court proceedings were interrupted four times by sidebars — requests by attorneys to confer with the judge outside the presence of the jury and witness. Seven sidebars were taken Tuesday, as well. Judge Rena Marie Van Tine has yet to deny a request for a sidebar.

Rialmo has yet to be questioned by his own attorney Wednesday morning.

In the early hours of Dec. 26, 2015, Rialmo and his partner Anthony LaPalermo were responding to a call of a domestic disturbance at the LeGrier home in the 4700 block of West Erie.

Jones, the LeGrier’s 55-year-old downstairs neighbor, answered the door for Rialmo and his partner. LeGrier came down the stairs with an aluminum baseball bat — which has been shown repeatedly as a exhibit in the trial — and Rialmo opened fire shortly after. LeGrier and Jones were both killed.

At issue in the wrongful death suit is how close LeGrier was to Rialmo when the officer opened fire and whether or not he was swinging the bat at him when he was shot.

On Tuesday, a forensic pathologist testified that, given the wound path of one of the shots that struck LeGrier, he could not have been holding the bat above his head when Rialmo shot him, as the officer had previously stated.

Earlier this month, the city settled with Jones’ estate for $16 million.