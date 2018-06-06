Chicago police officer critically wounds man in Bronzeville shootout

A man was shot and critically wounded by Chicago police Wednesday in the 300 block of East 47th Street. | Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times

A man was critically wounded by a Chicago police officer Wednesday evening in a shootout in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

The man was shot when he exchanged fire with an officer about 8:15 p.m. in the 300 block of East 47th Street, according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The officer wasn’t shot but was taken to a hospital with a possible broken ankle.

A gun was recovered at the scene, Guglielmi said.

Joseph Lambus said he was at a shop nearby when the shooting happened.

Patrol officers stopped by once and shooed away most of a group of young men who were hanging out on the southwest corner of 47th and Prairie, Lambus said.

But the officers came back and tried to stop one man, about 24, who appeared to be holding a blunt, Lambus said.

One officer chased the man as he darted down an alley, according to Lambus, who said he heard the man trying to jump a fence, followed by about five gunshots.

Heated scene up the street from where a CPD officer shot and critically wounded a person at 47/Prairie. pic.twitter.com/ggxAhISjh5 — Mitchell Armentrout (@mitchtrout) June 7, 2018

A heated group of about two dozen neighborhood residents walked past crime scene tape just north of 47th.

About 10 officers confronted them, pushing the group back and deploying at least one stun gun. No one was hit.

A woman who identified herself as the ex-mother-in-law of the person shot claimed police officers had laughed after the shooting.

“If it’s not the muggers, it’s the police officers who get you out here. Nobody’s safe.” She said.