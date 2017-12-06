Chicago Police officer shot in hand on Far South Side

Authorities investigate after a Chicago Police officer was shot in the hand Dec. 6 near 95th and Calumet. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A Chicago Police officer was shot late Wednesday in the Far South Side Rosemoor neighborhood.

The officer was shot in the hand “following a brief foot chase” shortly before 11:30 p.m. near 95th and Calumet, according to a statement from Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

He said the officer was in good condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and “should be okay.”

A suspect is in police custody and a weapon has been recovered, Guglielmi said.

A gas station at 95th and King was blocked off with crime scene tape while police investigated, as was the parking lot of a nearby Walgreens. Officers could be seen investigating behind houses in the 9500 block of South Calumet and the 9500 block of South Prairie.