Chicago police officer stabbed on Far South Side

A Chicago police officer was stabbed while making an arrest Friday morning on the Far South Side.

A 42-year-old man stabbed the Calumet District officer in the lower neck and left arm while he was trying to arrest him in the 13200 block of South King Drive, according to Chicago police.

The 27-year-old officer was taken to a hospital in good condition, and the suspect was arrested, police said.

Officers were initially dispatched to the area at 9:28 a.m. for reports of a battery, police said. It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was injured.

Area South detectives are investigating.

