Chicago Police officer suffered ‘minor injuries’ in crash in Chatham

A Chicago Police officer was injured in a crash Friday night in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The officer was on-duty when her squad car was struck by another vehicle about 8:17 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Indiana, Chicago Police said.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

No one in the other vehicle was injured, police said.