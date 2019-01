Chicago police officers strike light pole in Austin, 1 injured

A Chicago police officer was injured Wednesday night when two officers responding to an emergency call crashed their vehicle in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The officers were attempting to avoid another vehicle when they struck a light pole at 7:04 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Madison Street, according to Chicago police.

One officer was taken to Loyola University Medical Center with an injured wrist, police said.

No other injuries were reported.