Chicago police recover first illegal gun of 2019

The first illegal gun recovery of 2019 happened one minute into the new year in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

Darrell Rhyme, 23, was found to be in possession of a stolen gun early Tuesday and was arrested after a brief chase, police said.

At 12:01 a.m., officers who were on a routine patrol pulled Rhyme over for a routine traffic stop in the 6100 block of South Eberhart, police said.

Officers told Rhyme, who was a passenger, to stay in the vehicle but he got out and ran off, police said.

He was taken into custody after a brief chase and officers found that he had a gun on him that had been stolen.

Rhyme was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, police said.