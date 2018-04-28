Chicago Police release photos of man wanted in Loop stabbing

Surveillance footage of a man suspected of stabbing another man in the Loop on April 27 | Chicago Police

Chicago Police have released surveillance photos of a man wanted in a stabbing Saturday night in the Loop.

About 8:40 p.m., the suspect stabbed a 34-year-old man in the abdomen and cut him across his neck after the man refused to hand over a cigarette in the 100 block of West Van Buren, Chicago Police said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot-2 black man between 38 and 45 years old. He was wearing a light-blue hat, a dark jacket, light blue, torn jeans and had a name tag hanging from his right pocket, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.