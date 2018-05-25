Chicago Police release surveillance photos of Red Line attempted robber

Authorities are searching for a man they suspect in an attempted armed robber Wednesday on a CTA Red Line train on the North Side.

The attempted robbery happened shortly before 2 a.m. near the Bryn Mawr stop, Chicago Police said.

He was described as a man in his mid 20s, wearing a dark hat with white letters, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket and black jeans. He may have a cut to his face near his right cheek.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.