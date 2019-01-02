Chicago police report officer took his own life

Chicago police reported that an officer took his own life Tuesday morning in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The officer died of a self inflicted gunshot wound at 10:02 a.m. in the 5500 block of North Mulligan Avenue, police said.

He was 36-years-old and he lived in the same block where he died, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The department has reported that three other officers have committed suicide this year. Most recently, 54-year-old Regine Perpignan fatally shot herself in her vehicle in a police station parking lot on the Far South Side, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.

No further information about the officer’s death was immediately available.