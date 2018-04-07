Chicago police searching for West Woodlawn double-murder suspect

A suspect is still at large nearly three months after a shooting in which two men were killed in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

Stanley Williams, 31, is accused of fatally shooting two men, 36-year-old Ronald E. Robinson and 37-year-old Jordasch W. Robinson, about 2:50 a.m. on Jan. 18, according to Chicago Police.

The men were sitting in a vehicle in the 6600 block of South Evans when Williams walked up and opened fire, police said.

Williams was described as a 6-foot, 170-pound black man, police said. He lives in the Altgeld Gardens Homes on the Far South Side and was last seen driving a black Range Rover.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.