Chicago Police secure Water Tower Place after shots fired; no injuries reported

Chicago Police outside Water Tower Place after shots were reported inside the Magnificent Mile shopping center. | Tyler Lariviere/Sun-Times

Chicago Police secured the Water Tower Place Friday evening after shots were reported fired inside the shopping center on the Magnificent Mile.

A fight between two groups led to shots being fired about 6 p.m. on the seventh floor outside of a Macy’s department story, police Supt. Eddie Johnson said at a media briefing. A SWAT team and officers secured the building, and no injuries were reported.

Street and pedestrian traffic around the mall reopened by 7 p.m., but the Macy’s remained closed as several officers stood near the entrance. The rest of the mall appeared open.

Police planned to step up patrols in the area Friday night, Johnson said, calling the shooting an “isolated incident.”

The gunman ran from the scene and no suspects were in custody Friday evening.

Contributing: Evan Moore