New bodycam video shows Chicago police shooting of Terrell Eason

COPA released a video of the police shooting in July of Terrell Eason. | Screenshot

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Thursday released body camera video showing officers fatally shooting a man carrying a gun last month in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The video of the July 3 encounter shows an officer hurdling a fence into a backyard as 33-year-old Terrell Eason picks himself up off the grass with a gun in his right hand and takes a few steps away from the officer toward a gangway before he’s shot.

According to the Chicago police account given the night of the shooting, two officers responding to a call of a person with a gun about 8 p.m. saw the man run toward the intersection of Wayman Street and Cicero Avenue and gave chase.

Two officers opened fire at the scene in the 4700 block of West Fulton, according to reports released by COPA — one officer unloaded eight rounds, the other two.

Only one of the officers activated his body camera, according to the reports, and the audio doesn’t kick in until 17 seconds into the video, after the shooting.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIOLENCE AND MAY NOT BE APPROPRIATE FOR ALL VIEWERS.

In the video, Eason appears glassy-eyed and motionless as blood seeps through his white T-shirt and the officers turn him onto his stomach to handcuff him.

At one point in the video, an officer asks a colleague, “You shot too, right? He wasn’t putting it down.”

Eason jumped a fence and got into an “armed confrontation” with the officers, who then fired at least six shots, police said. The Old Town resident died of multiple gunshot wounds at Stroger Hospital, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Eason’s mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit earlier this month alleging excessive force and accusing the city of allowing an unconstitutional, unwritten custom that leads to police shootings during foot pursuits.