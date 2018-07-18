Chicago Police squad car struck by vehicle while responding to emergency call

A Chicago Police squad car was struck by a vehicle while responding to an emergency call Wednesday evening on the Near West Side.

Officers riding in a squad car with activated emergency equipment were responding to a call of a person with a gun about 7:25 p.m. when a vehicle didn’t yield and struck them in the first block of South Damen Avenue, police said.

The officers were taken to a hospital, where their conditions stabilized, police said. The other driver declined medical attention, but was cited for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.