Chicago Police supt. rejects findings, says cop justified in fatally shooting 2

Three months after the Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommended Officer Robert Rialmo be fired for fatally shooting two people, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson rejected that conclusion, saying “Officer Rialmo’s actions were justified and within Department policy.”

Johnson notified COPA that he rejected their findings and termination recommendation in a March 22 letter to COPA’s Interim Chief Administrator Patricia Banks, which was obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Last December, COPA said Rialmo was “not justified” when he fatally shot Bettie Jones and Quintonio LeGrier in December 2015. The agency recommended that Johnson refer him for termination to the Chicago Police Board, the body that metes out discipline in police misconduct cases.

Johnson argues that both shootings are justified and within department policy.

