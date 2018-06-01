Chicago Pride 2018: The ultimate guide to the city’s LGBTQ celebrations

Chicago’s 2018 Pride month officially begins today with events and celebrations throughout the city leading up to Chicago’s Pride Parade on June 24.

Pride began in New York City in the 1970s after the Stonewall Rebellion in Greenwich Village. Originally a time for protest, especially during the AIDS epidemic, it became a more festive celebration of gay identity in the 1990s.

Today, Pride is celebrated throughout the month of June in cities across the world, including Chicago.

To help you make plans, the Sun-Times will be sharing information about Pride events in Chicago and throughout Illinois, beginning with the weekend of June 1-3.

Pride 2018 Events, June 1-3

This is the first-ever Pride weekend in downstate Carbondale. It includes a Pride walk, outdoor festival and and interfaith service.

Head up to Highwood for a day long Pride celebration including a family-friendly drag show and a pub crawl.

One of Chicago’s leading LGBTQ organizations hosts a brunch featuring former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, the first openly gay mayor of a major American city.

Scott Duff talks Chicago Pride

The Sun-Times asked Scott Duff, a Chicago-based actor, comic, and host/producer of OUT CHICAGO on WCPT, Chicago’s Progressive Talk AM820, for some insider advice about Chicago Pride and more.

CST: What are your five favorite things about Chicago Pride?

Scott Duff:

It feels like the entire city comes out to support the community! It’s amazing to feel that love.

The weather always cooperates on the day of the Pride Parade.

The variety of events across the city during the month of June. You can find queer comedy, storytelling, theatre, music, and parties all over Chicago.

A renewed sense of activism that is generated every year.

ROTC (the Righteously Outrageous Twirling Corp) in the parade. Oh…and the gay cowboy two-steppers. They’re FABULOUS!

CST: What are your insider tips about how best to celebrate Pride in Chicago?

Duff: Celebrate Pride all month long! There are a ton of events all over the city that celebrate our queer culture and history that extends way beyond Halsted Street. (Check out the Legacy Walk on Halsted Street for stories about LGBTQ heroes.)

CST: Pride is clearly about more than parties, tell us what it means to you?

Duff: I always remind myself that almost 50 years ago, people rioted so that we can have a parade. The LGBTQ Rights movement began as a reaction to police harassment and brutality, and the original warriors were people who are still marginalized in our community (POC, Trans+ women of color, gender non-conforming folks). It’s amazing to see how far we have come in the fight for equality (and in a relatively short amount of time), and it’s a reminder that the fight isn’t over.

CST: … but speaking of parties, list the five best parties of the Pride season, and tell us — why do you love them?

Duff:

1) OUTSPOKEN LGBTQ Storytelling at Sidetrack – Our community has one of everyone under the LGBTQ umbrella. It’s empowering to hear stories from diverse experiences and perspectives. Every time I go, the room becomes a tribe, a community.

2) The Pride Parade – because…duh…it’s a parade.

3) All of the queer comedy shows that pop up (Babywine and Steamworks The Musical at The Annoyance), Queer AF Show and Let’s Make This Perfectly Queer (The Second City), Strip Joker (Uptown Underground), The KIKI: Queer Comedy with Variety.

4) Midsommarfest in Andersonville – it’s like the unofficial kick off to Pride. Plus street fair food. I always prefer my potato chips to be cut by electric drill and covered in cheese.

5) My house, any time the grill gets fired up.

CST: Who are some of the people in the Chicago LGBTQ community who make a difference?

Duff:

CST: What are some things only a Chicago pride parade expert would know?

Duff:

Get there early to get a good space.

Wear something cute and fabulous.

Make sure your sign game is on point.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.

For the love of all things holy, don’t drive.

The 49th annual Chicago Pride Parade is Sunday, June 24. The parade steps off at noon at Broadway and Montrose.

To learn more about Chicago Pride festivities:

The Chicago Sun-Times will continue to share information about Pride 2018 events throughout the month of June. Bookmark this page and return often. If you have an event you would like to see included in this ongoing coverage, please email us at LGBTQcoverage@suntimes.com.