Chicago Pride Parade: Everything you need to know

Chicago’s 49th Annual Pride Parade, one of over 150 parades staged across the globe, is Sunday. The parade commemorates the Stonewall rebellion of 1969, where patrons at a New York City gay bar called the Stonewall Inn fought back against a police raid. The events that followed the raid gave birth to the LGBTQ+ rights movement.

When

Kickoff is at noon Sunday, June 24. The parade could last anywhere between 2 1/2 to 5 hours, based on recent years. There are 150 different groups registered to take part in the parade, with a variety of floats, buses, trolleys and people on foot.

Where

The parade starts at the corner of Broadway and Montrose Avenue, and heads south on Broadway, then south on Halsted Street, east on Belmont Avenue, south on Broadway, and east on Diversey Avenue to Cannon Drive.

How to get there

Public transportation is your best bet to get to the parade, though if you want to avoid crowds, don’t use the Belmont station. Already one of the busiest stations along the L, that station saw ridership balloon three times the level of a normal June Sunday last year, CTA data shows. If you’re planning to get to the parade early, use the Red Line stations at Wilson or Sheridan near the start of the route. For late revelers, the Diversey Brown Line station or the Fullerton Red/Brown station would be less crowded options.

If buses are more convenient for you, the Lakefront No. 146 (Inner Drive/Michigan Express) or the No. 151 (Sheridan) are your best ways coming from Downtown.

These buses will be running, but rerouted: No. 8 (Halsted), No. 22 (Clark), No. 36 (Broadway), No. 76 (Diversey), No. 77 (Belmont), No. 78 (Montrose), No. 80 (Irving Park), No. 151 (Sheridan), No. 152 (Addison)

How easy will it be to get around?

The most crowded part of the route tends to be on Halsted. The section at the start of the route along Broadway and the end of the route along Diversey tend to be less crowded.

If you want to move along the route, there are nine designated “crossover” locations: Montrose at Broadway, Irving Park at Broadway, Grace at Halsted, Addison at Halsted, Roscoe at Halsted, Wellington at Broadway, Aldine at Halsted, Cornelia at Halsted and Oakdale at Broadway

Weather

Sunday’s forecast is mostly pleasant and sunny, with a high of 76 degrees and a low of 62 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

Hashtags

The hashtags being used ahead of the parade are #Pride, #PrideParade, #PrideMonth and #ChicagoPride.

Grand marshal

Orlando Cruz, the first openly gay professional boxer, is this year’s grand marshal.

Security

Chicago Police will be at the parade route along with a 170-person security team hired by parade organizers.

For more information about all the pride events happening this month, check out our Chicago Pride Guide.