2 CPS high schools’ fashion programs ‘battle’ on the runway

Deja Lewis coaches classmates from South Shore International College Prep High School to get them ready for Saturday's show against Kenwood Academy. | Eliza Davidson/Sun-Times

A showdown on the runway is set Saturday as South Shore International College Prep High School Fashion will take on Kenwood Academy Vanity Modeling. The Battle of the Runways is a college scholarships fundraiser for the fashion programs. The competition will be held at 11:30 am. at The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave.

“It’s going to be a celebration of fashion. It’s going to be a combination of throwback, old-school fashion apparel and new-school fashion,” Stanley Coleman Jr. said. Coleman manages 22 fashion programs, including the one at South Shore.

The after-school programs help students with modeling, designing and coaching. Last year, South Shore modeled in the Black Women’s Expo. This year, Kenwood will walk the expo’s runway.

“Well basically, they need to look out. That South Shore is coming and you got some real competition on your hands,” freshman Alon Garnett said.

Even with a trophy and the right to be called “the best” at stake, students from both programs want to use this opportunity to work on teamwork and their confidence.

“The main part of modeling is gaining confidence,” said Erin Gayles, a senior at Kenwood. “Also having good sportsmanship. Each group will learn from one another, but in the end there will be a winner.”