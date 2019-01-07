CPS expanding AP program to 6 more high schools

Six high schools are being added to the list of Chicago Public Schools that offer college level courses, bringing the total to 21 schools.

The schools being added to the Advanced Placement Capstone program:

• Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School

• CICS – ChicagoQuest High School

• Hubbard High School

• Kelly High School

• Lake View High School

• Mather High School

The program is an intensive diploma program that challenges students to excel in a variety of college-level courses.

Last year, 213 CPS students earned the AP Capstone Diploma – more than any other district in the nation, according to the mayor’s office. Mayor Rahm Emanuel was scheduled to hold a news conference to discuss the expansion Monday.

More than half of CPS students earned a three or higher on an AP exam during the 2017-18 school year, a first for the district and an increase of nearly 17 percentage points since 2011, the mayor’s office said.

Students who pass AP exams with a score of three or higher are eligible for college credit while still in high school.

There are 165 high schools under the Chicago Public Schools banner. There are nearly 106,000 students spread among them.