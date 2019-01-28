CPS cancels classes on Wednesday as extreme cold moves in

Chicago Public Schools announced Monday night that schools will be closed Wednesday, when sub-zero temperatures and potentially record-setting windchill values are expected to push through the area.

“CPS buildings will be closed on Wednesday due to the extreme weather conditions, and the district is strongly encouraging all students to remain indoors for their safety,” according to a statement from CPS.

Schools will remain open on Tuesday “as temperatures are not expected to drop to potentially hazardous lows until the evening,” the district added.

The district will determine whether to cancel Thursday’s classes by Wednesday afternoon.