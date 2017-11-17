CPS CEO Claypool apologizes for ‘mistake’ he made in IG interview

In a highly unusual move, Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool publicly apologized Friday afternoon to CPS Inspector General Nicholas Schuler for what he called a “mistake” he made when Schuler interviewed him about an alleged ethics code violation by Claypool’s top attorney.

Schuler has said Claypool was involved in “an apparent whitewash” over the violation.

At issue is the actions of CPS top attorney, Ronald Marmer, who allegedly broke CPS’ ethics code by overseeing legal work for CPS that was being done by his former law firm while he was still receiving a significant multi-year severance from the firm.

While Claypool apologized in the letter, released publicly by CPS Friday afternoon, the vast majority of the letter is spent justifying Claypool’s decision to hire the law firm Jenner & Block.

