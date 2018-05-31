Chicago Public Schools’ facilities chief is out after dirty schools scandal

Leslie Fowler (center) is out as the Chicago Public Schools' facilities chief. | James Foster / Sun-Times

The Chicago Public Schools’ facilities chief is out in the wake of a scandal over filthy schools, three sources told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Leslie Fowler, who led the team responsible for dealing with the dirty conditions found in 91 of 125 schools in a series of “blitz” inspections, no longer is working for CPS, sources told the Sun-Times on Thursday.

Fowler, 49, had been overseeing cleaning and other facilities management work done by Aramark, the company she left when she went to work for CPS in 2012.

Last month, Fowler flanked CPS’ chief operating officer to assure the Chicago Board of Education that schools would be clean and that Aramark and a second private company which together are under contract for nearly half a billion dollars in work through 2020 would be held accountable.

Fowler could not immediately be reached. A message sent to her email account triggered an automatic reply that she is “currently out of the office without access to phone or email”.

It’s not clear how she’ll be replaced. CPS officials didn’t immediately returns calls seeking comment.

Fowler had spent the bulk of her career in food service, running school lunch programs for Aramark until coming to CPS, initially to head the school system’s nutrition department.

Last August, then-CPS CEO Forrest Claypool added facilities to her title and responsibilities and gave her a $20,000 raise, boosting her pay to $170,000 a year.

She had spent at least 15 years with Aramark, most recently in St. Louis, working with the public schools there, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Shortly after Fowler joined CPS, Aramark landed a major food services contract with the school system.

Fowler attracted the attention of the schools’ inspector general for dining out with the company’s president during the bidding process for that contract. In a 2015 report, the inspector general called Fowler’s conduct “problematic” but said he couldn’t prove any wrongdoing.

Fowler also worked for a private school in Missouri and served in the U.S. Naval Reserve, according to CPS.

She was credited with bringing back “blitz” cleanliness inspections — previously common at CPS — last December.

The inspections were conducted jointly by Aramark and CPS to check on school cleanliness in the wake of a pest infestation at Mollison Elementary School in Bronzeville in November.

Of 125 schools inspected from December to February, 91 got failing marks, the Chicago Sun-Times has reported, and the revelations of dirty conditions of the schools left Mayor Rahm Emanuel “beyond outraged.”

CPS monitored the work by Aramark and SodexoMAGIC, using outside audits. But janitors from two schools and the inspector responsible for the outside audits told the Sun-Times in April that CPS supervisors cheated to pass those tests.



The Board of Ed has agreed to expand Aramark’s responsibilities, effective July 1, under a $259 million contract that will add oversight of all facilities services — including landscaping and pest control — to the company’s cleaning duties at the majority of CPS schools.

Sodexo has a similar deal for $168 million in addition to $60 million it’s to be paid for overseeing the schools it already has been working at under a pilot program.

• CPS’ dirty secret, March 28, 2018

• Dirty schools: CPS cheated to pass cleanliness audits, janitors say, April 8, 2018

• Reward for dirty schools? $259 million more from the Chicago Public Schools, April 22, 2018

• Dirty schools unacceptable, Chicago Board of Ed says, vowing to keep closer tabs, April 26, 2018