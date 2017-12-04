CPS plans to open 2 new ‘classical model’ schools, add 3 new magnets

Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool is to announce plans to open two new "classical model" schools later Monday. | Sun-Times files

The Chicago Public Schools will open two new “classical model” schools and turn three open-enrollment neighborhood schools into citywide magnet programs, officials are announcing Monday.

CPS officials, who just rejected a charter school operator’s proposal to open a classical elementary school on the Near South Side, plan to reveal details later Monday morning at Jungman Elementary School, 1746 S. Miller St. in Pilsen.

The neighborhood schools will be converted to magnet programs with the help of a U.S. Department of Education grant.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the changes are planned, but three aldermen are slated to join CPS CEO Forrest Claypool for the announcement — Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. (27th), Ald. Toni Foulkes (16th) and Ald. Danny Solis (25th) — which follows the announcement Friday of planned school closings.