Chicago rally calls for aid and debt relief for Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican leaders and allies gathered outside of Merrill Lynch at 225 W. Wacker Dr. on Oct. 4 ,2017, to rally for hurricane aid and debt relief for Puerto Rico. | Taylor Hartz/Sun-Times

Hundreds of people waving Puerto Rican flags gathered on Wacker Drive on Wednesday morning, calling on the federal government to send more aid to Puerto Rico, and offer the island relief from its $72 billion debt as it struggles to recover from Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria.

Carrying signs that read “Relieve and Rebuild,” community leaders and organizations including Vamos4PR marched outside of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, which organizers called a major contributor to the island’s debt. Similar rallies took place outside financial institutions in at least five other cities.

Among those proudly waving their homeland’s flag was Jesus Hernandez Burgos, shouting “More relief, zero debt” into a bullhorn. Burgos, a program director at the Puerto Rican Cultural Center, moved to Chicago from Puerto Rico just three months ago, narrowly escaping both storms. His family was not so lucky.

Until Friday, Burgos had not heard from his mother since Hurricane Maria hit on Sept. 20, and he still has not been able to contact his boyfriend,

with whom he owns a house on the island.

When he heard that his mother, Migdalia Casiano, was running out of food in her heavily hit town of Juana Diaz, he quickly booked her and his 14-year-old nephew a Saturday flight to Chicago.

The mother and son marched together Wednesday, hoping more aid will be sent to their family and friends.

Janeida Fuentes, a member of The Puerto Rican Agenda, criticized President Donald Trump’s Tuesday visit to the disaster area, and called for a complete cancellation of all debt owed.

“We’re here to stand with Puerto Rico in this very painful moment, and to highlight the role of banks that continue to profit from the misery of millions of Puerto Ricans,” Fuentes said.

Ald. Roberto Maldonado (26th), criticized banks for exploiting Puerto Ricans and asked for a delay on repayment. “Merrill Lynch should be sending goods and services and money to Puerto Rico instead of taking what little money we have,” he said.

A hearing on the debt crisis was set to take place on Wednesday in San Juan. The hearing was rescheduled because of storms and will be held in New York on Oct. 18.