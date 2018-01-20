Chicago rapper Fredo Santana reportedly dead at 27

Chicago drill rapper Fredo Santana, the older cousin of Chief Keef, has reportedly died at age 27. | champagnepapi/Instagram

Chicago drill rapper Fredo Santana, the older cousin of Chief Keef, has reportedly died at age 27.

Several of Santana’s fellow rappers and friends — including Canadian rapper Drake, Chicago artist Lil Durk, record producer Maxo Kream and California rapper Lil B — took to social media early Saturday to announce the news and mourn his death.

😢😢😢 Rest In Peace Santana A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 20, 2018 at 1:35am PST

Santana, born Derrick Coleman, posted on Instagram in October that he was hospitalized with liver failure.

“I’m getting back to normal sorry to all my fans turbo bandana will not be dropping tomorrow due to my health issues,” Santana wrote. “Thanks for everyone who prayed for a n—- I wouldn’t wish this on my worse enemy.”

It wasn’t immediately known if those health concerns contributed to his death.

The rapper hit the mainstream in 2012 when he signed a record deal and released nearly a dozen mixtapes and albums.

Santana is survived by his son, whose gender was revealed in an Instagram post in April 2017.

This one fucked my head up i can’t even lie 😢 rest up young king @FREDOSANTANA300 — DURKIOOO🦅 (@lildurk) January 20, 2018

Let one off in the air for fredo santana !! For life they cudnt stop that man SSR for life CHICAGO for life Chief Keef chop durk Reese Gino sd the whole Chicago what it do joe we living it up joe Chicago joe for life too fredo – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) January 20, 2018