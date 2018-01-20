Chicago drill rapper Fredo Santana, the older cousin of Chief Keef, has reportedly died at age 27.
Several of Santana’s fellow rappers and friends — including Canadian rapper Drake, Chicago artist Lil Durk, record producer Maxo Kream and California rapper Lil B — took to social media early Saturday to announce the news and mourn his death.
Santana, born Derrick Coleman, posted on Instagram in October that he was hospitalized with liver failure.
“I’m getting back to normal sorry to all my fans turbo bandana will not be dropping tomorrow due to my health issues,” Santana wrote. “Thanks for everyone who prayed for a n—- I wouldn’t wish this on my worse enemy.”
It wasn’t immediately known if those health concerns contributed to his death.
The rapper hit the mainstream in 2012 when he signed a record deal and released nearly a dozen mixtapes and albums.
Santana is survived by his son, whose gender was revealed in an Instagram post in April 2017.