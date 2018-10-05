Years of controversy over Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke’s fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald came to a head Friday when a jury convicted him of second-degree murder.

Here’s what people across the city had to say about the verdict.

Max Baire | Paul Biasco/For the Sun-Times

Max Baire, 26, Logan Square

“I was kind of shaking [while the verdict was read]. I think it kind of sets a precedent. I do still think there’s a lot to be done. There needs to be a lot of reform with police training in this city. Hopefully it scares police officers into not being so trigger-happy.”

Alma Biggs | Alexandra Arriaga/Sun-Times

Alma Biggs, Pilsen

“He shot him 16 times, that was excessive. I thought he should have gotten first-degree. But I’m still happy . . . I was praying and hoping that no rioting or nobody gets hurt or anything, so it’s been kind of quiet, no one has gotten hurt.”

Andre Cotton | Maria de la Guardia/Sun-Times

Andre Cotton, West Side

“Let God’s will be done in America and Chicago because fairness is fairness. Justice has been served.”

Gregory Davis | Maria de la Guardia/Sun-Times

Gregory Davis, 56, West Side

“I felt it should have been first-degree murder because when [Van Dyke] first shot him, the guy is laying on the ground already. That was unnecessary to pump 16 bullets into somebody who is just laying there . . . It was manslaughter to me. If they try to sentence him to like 2 years, 3 years or 6 years, people are going to be upset.”

Tammy Fitz

Tammy Fitz, 40, Bucktown

“I was pleased with the verdict; I think it was in line with how I felt, that he went beyond was a reasonable person would do in that situation.”

Charlie Giglia

Charlie Giglia, 34, Hermosa

“Everyone was talking about it and everyone was watching today. When I left work [downtown] felt emptier . . . I felt relief. It felt like finally there was justice for once.”

Justine Harlan

Justine Harlan, 45, Hermosa

“I felt like justice had been served, but there was no joy in it . . . I know people were nervous [about the protests] but I didn’t think anything bad would happen. I work downtown. They gave us the option to leave early. I found it kind of hysterical.”

Gabor Hizo | Alexandra Arriaga/Sun-Times

Gabor Hizo, 31, Pilsen

“The evidence and the actions of the police officer don’t seem to me to be a second-degree murder. There were other officers that kept their composure. He kind of just came in and shot at will . . . This is a small win but overall people should be out there and continually fighting for what is fair.”

Elifalet Lopez | Alexandra Arriaga/Sun-Times

Elifalet Lopez, 30, Pilsen

“[McDonald] had a knife, so it was [Van Dyke’s] decision he made to shoot the entire gun into his body. He should have shot maybe one or two, not to kill him.”

Markus Olson | Nader Issa/Sun-Times

Markus Olson, 34, Lake View

“I understand why people were out there celebrating. I hope it kind of turns things around for how people view people shootings . . . Just because you’re a police officer doesn’t mean you can do whatever you want.”

James Peculis | Nader Issa/Sun-Times

James Peculis, 27, South Loop

“One day and one day alone we saw the justice system actually work. I was expecting not guilty because the justice system has failed too many times . . . This gives Chicago hope.”

Robert Surrock | Alexandra Arriaga/Sun-Times

Robert Surrock, 50, West Loop

“I agree with the second degree, there was no premeditation whatsoever, I don’t believe that. But yeah, 16 shots is just too many, hands down too many.”

Contributing: Alexandra Arriaga, Maria de la Guardia, Paul Biasco, Matthew Hendrickson, Nader Issa and Frank Main

