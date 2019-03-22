Chicago records 28 hours without a shooting

The city of Chicago went more than a full day without a reported shooting this week, from late Wednesday night to early Friday morning.

No gunshot victims were reported between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Friday, according to Chicago police and Sun-Times records.

Three people were shot across the city on Wednesday, the last of which was a man wounded about 10 p.m. in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side.

After that, no shooting were reported for the rest of Wednesday night and the entirety of Thursday.

The streak was broken about 2 a.m. Friday, when a woman was shot while riding in a car on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 79th Street. Another man was shot a short time later in the South Shore neighborhood.

Chicago’s first day without a reported shooting this year was Jan. 14, although two people were injured by accidental discharges that day.

The city went six days without any fatal shootings in January of 2018, although dozens of people were wounded during that period.