Chicago Restaurant Week extended after brutally cold week

Boka Restaurant participated in the first two weeks of Chicago Restaurant Week, but will not participate in the extension. | Trip Advisor

Last week’s brutal cold snap put a serious damper on Chicago Restaurant Week turnout, so Choose Chicago has decided to extend the event by five days now that temperatures aren’t so dangerous.

Over 235 of the 390 participating restaurants are extending their promotional period, which gives diners until Feb. 12 to take advantage of the discounted menu deals.

Chicago Restaurant Week, now in its 12th year, features special prix fixe menus that start at $24 for breakfast and lunch and $36 to $48 for dinner.

Choose Chicago announced the extension on its website Tuesday. For a list of restaurants and available reservations, visit ChooseChicago.com

RELATED

• Chicago’s 10 most romantic restaurants, ranked

• Baconfest Chicago announces participants for 2019 ‘pork-a-palooza’