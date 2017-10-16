Chicago Riverwalk to reopen Tuesday following weekend of flooding

Debris littered parts of the Chicago Riverwalk Monday morning. The pedestrian walkway flooded during Saturday's downpour and though waters had mostly receded by Monday the Riverwalk remained closed. | Stefano Esposito/Sun-Times

The Chicago Riverwalk will reopen Tuesday after a weekend of record-breaking rainfall that overflowed the river’s downtown banks.

Crews from the city’s office of Fleet and Facility Management spent Monday power washing and cleaning the area ahead of its Tuesday reopening, according to a statement from Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office.

The riverwalk was closed on Saturday as about four inches of rain pelted Chicago over the course of 24 hours. It was the city’s wettest day since July 23, 2011, when 6.68 inches of rainfall were recorded, according to the National Weather Service.

By Monday, much of the river had receded, leaving behind bits of broken branches and other debris, as well as a thick layer of mud. Locks to Lake Michigan were also opened over the weekend to lessen the flooding.

The riverwalk “functioned as intended” as it was designed with possible floods in mind, according to the mayor’s office. Durable materials and landscaping were used so the area could withstand being submerged for long periods of time.