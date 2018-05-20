Chicago archdiocese still evaluating what to do with ‘cardinal’s mansion’

“Long-term plans are still being evaluated" for the “cardinal’s mansion” on North State Parkway, according to the Archdiocese of Chicago. Cardinal Blase Cupich chose not to live there. | AP

When Blase Cupich was appointed the Roman Catholic archbishop of Chicago in 2014, he opted to live in Holy Name Cathedral’s rectory in the North Loop rather than the sprawling “cardinal’s mansion” that his predecessors called home.

Pope Francis was espousing greater humility, and Cupich’s decision was seen as in line with that message.

Several years later, there’s still no definitive word on what’s to come of the historic Gold Coast mansion, built in 1885. Eight archbishops have lived there since, including Cupich’s predecessor, Cardinal Francis George, who died in 2015 and had toyed with selling it.

Located at North Avenue and State Parkway near the lake, it’s prime real estate.

Last summer, the Sun-Times reported that the Archdiocese of Chicago was discussing possibly keeping the building and raising money to cover repairs, though Cupich said in a TV report in January that he wouldn’t rule out selling it if things got too costly.

Now, Cupich’s aides say only that “long-term plans are still being evaluated.”

They say some “priests are in residence there,” other guests sometimes stay there, and “meetings and events” are held there.

