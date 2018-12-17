Chicago: Whitaker ‘unlawfully occupying’ attorney general’s office

Taking a new swipe at the Trump Administration, the city of Chicago has asked a federal judge to confirm that Matthew Whitaker “cannot lawfully exercise the duties of the office of the Attorney General.”

The city’s lawyers made the request Monday amid its ongoing quarrel with the Justice Department over so-called sanctuary city policies. It alleges in a new complaint that Whitaker, the acting attorney general, is “unlawfully occupying the Office of the Attorney General.”

“Since former Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III’s resignation on November 7, 2018, Matthew Whitaker, Mr. Sessions’ chief of staff, has purported to assume the duties of the office of the Attorney General at the direction of the President,” the complaint alleges. “Mr. Whitaker’s appointment as acting Attorney General violates federal law and the Appointments Clause.”

Justice Department representatives did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Chicago’s new complaint also alleges that, though Whitaker served as Sessions’ chief of staff, that position “is not in the statutory line of succession.” Nor, it says, was Whitaker appointed “with the advice and consent of the Senate.”

The move is not unexpected. Last month, City Council Finance Committee Chairman Ed Burke championed an “order” authorizing Corporation Counsel Ed Siskel to either join a Maryland lawsuit challenging Whitaker or file a separate legal action.

Burke pushed the order in yet another attempt to distance himself from President Donald Trump, a former law client.

The FBI has visited Burke’s offices three times in the weeks since, leaving him with legal trouble of his own.

Earlier this month, Trump nominated William Barr to be his attorney general.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Contributing: Fran Spielman