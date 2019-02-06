Dozens of Chicago area schools open late due to weather

A lone pedestrian crosses the Chicago River early Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. A deadly arctic deep freeze enveloped the Midwest with record-breaking temperatures. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) ORG XMIT: ILCHS101

An overnight ice storm in the Chicago area has prompted dozens of area schools to open late or close on Wednesday.

The Emergency Closing Center keeps a list of school closings and delayed openings online.

Freezing rain gave way to normal rainfall around 2 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Dense fog is forecast for the area during the morning commute.

Scattered showers are expected throughout the day. A high of 38 degrees is in the forecast, with temperatures expected to drop to the mid-30s at night.

Another storm system will bring the threat of freezing rain back Wednesday night, the weather service said. Ice could total a tenth of an inch in areas north of Interstate 88.