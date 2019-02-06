Our Pledge To You

Chicago

02/06/2019, 06:40am

Dozens of Chicago area schools open late due to weather

A lone pedestrian crosses the Chicago River early Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. A deadly arctic deep freeze enveloped the Midwest with record-breaking temperatures. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) ORG XMIT: ILCHS101

By David Struett
email

An overnight ice storm in the Chicago area has prompted dozens of area schools to open late or close on Wednesday.

The Emergency Closing Center keeps a list of school closings and delayed openings online.

Freezing rain gave way to normal rainfall around 2 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Dense fog is forecast for the area during the morning commute.

Scattered showers are expected throughout the day. A high of 38 degrees is in the forecast, with temperatures expected to drop to the mid-30s at night.

Another storm system will bring the threat of freezing rain back Wednesday night, the weather service said. Ice could total a tenth of an inch in areas north of Interstate 88.

David Struett