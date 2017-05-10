Chicago semi driver arrested for driving drunk on Indiana Toll Road

A Chicago semi driver was arrested for driving drunk Wednesday afternoon on the Indiana Toll Road in LaPorte County.

Oleksandr Adamsky, 38, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated, according to Indiana State Police.

At 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, a state trooper pulled over the driver of a loaded semi for speeding and following too closely nine miles east of the LaPorte exit on the toll road, police said.

While speaking to Adamsky, the trooper suspected he was impaired, police said.

Adamsky, of Chicago, tested over one-and-half times the legal limit of .08 percent blood alcohol content, police said. He was taken to the LaPorte County Jail.