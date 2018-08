Man wounded in Washington Park shooting

A man was shot Friday in the 5100 block of South Prairie Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood, Chicago | Google Streetview

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 3:20 p.m., the 28-year-old was sitting on a porch in the 5100 block of South Prairie Avenue when a dark-colored car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck in his leg and foot, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.