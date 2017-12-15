Man killed, 3 wounded in Thursday shootings on South, West sides

A man was killed and at least three other people were wounded in shootings Thursday on the city’s South and West sides.

A suspect was in custody after a man was shot to death about 8 p.m. in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the South Side. A 21-year-old man was in a store’s parking lot in the 1900 block of West 33rd Street when he walked up to a 2014 Nissan Altima and shots rang out, according to Chicago Police.

The man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the back and chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release information on the fatality.

The only occupant of the Altima, a 27-year-old man, took off southbound on Damen after the shooting, police said. A description of the car was provided to officers responding to the shooting and the vehicle was curbed nearby. The driver was taken into custody and two weapons were recovered.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 8:10 p.m. in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 40-year-old man was standing outside in the 5300 block of South Talman when someone walked up and fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 6:10 p.m. found a 23-year-old man lying in the street in the 6500 block of South Green in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.

Thursday’s first shooting left a 29-year-old man wounded in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. He was walking about 12:45 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 900 block of East 82nd Street when someone in a white car fired shots, striking him in the left leg, police said. The man refused medical attention.

On Wednesday, two men were killed and six other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago.