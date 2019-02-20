4 shot, wounded Tuesday across Chicago

Four men were wounded in gun violence across Chicago on Tuesday, including a man shot multiple times in a drive-by attack in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The man, 27, was sitting in his vehicle about 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Avers when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him multiple times in his body, according to Chicago police.

He drove himself to Garfield Park Behavioral Hospital, and was transferred to Stroger Hospital for treatment, police said. Two people were taken for questioning.

Less than an hour earlier, a man was shot in the hand in the South Side Chatham neighborhood. The 26-year-old was walking at 5:48 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Yale when another male hopped out of a dark-colored sedan and opened fire, police said. The man was took himself to St. Bernard Hospital for treatment and was transferred to Stroger Hospital.

About 4 p.m., a man was shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. The 37-year-old was standing in the 1200 block of North Pulaski when someone walked up, shot him in the buttocks and took off, police said. The man was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital.

In the first shooting of the day involved a man being robbed in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood. The 20-year-old told investigators he was approached by someone he knew at 4:50 a.m. in the 1400 block of East 68th Street, police said. The person took out a gun and demanded the man’s property.

After handing it over, he went to a vehicle and began to drive off, police said. The robber then opened fire and struck the man in his back. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said. No one was in custody Tuesday morning.