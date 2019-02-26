Teen shot dead, 5 others wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago

Six people were shot in Chicago on Monday, including a 17-year-old boy shot and killed near a high school in Old Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

The boy was riding in a westbound vehicle at 5:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Addison when the male shooter fired at him as he stood on a corner near Schurz High School, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the neck and rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The suspect drove off in a vehicle with two other males, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

In nonfatal gun violence on Monday, a 65-year-old man was shot repeatedly in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 5:30 p.m., the man was on a sidewalk in the 1000 block of North Monticello when he saw the shooter fire into a group of people, police said. The suspect then ran up to the man and shot him multiple times in his upper body.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. Three people were arrested in connection to the shooting.

About 2:30 p.m., a man was shot in the face as he sat inside a business in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 22-year-old was sitting inside the business in the 10500 block of South Ewing when the masked shooter walked up and fired shots through a window, police said. He was treated for a gunshot wound to his face at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Shortly after 1 p.m., two teenagers were wounded, one of them critically, in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of West 61st Place, police said. A 19-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and legs. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in his foot and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said. The 17-year-old refused to cooperate with investigators, police said.

At 8:25 a.m., a teenage boy was shot in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The 17-year-old was walking in the 2500 block of East 100th Street when someone shot at him from a dark-colored car, police said.

The boy ran away and realized he’d been hit in the leg and lower back, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago medical center. No one is in custody as Area South detectives continue to investigate.