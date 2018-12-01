Man killed, 3 wounded in West Side shootings Friday

Children walk past Chicago Police officers responding to a shooting on the 1000 north block of Monticello in Chicago on November 30, 2018. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

A man was killed and three others wounded Friday in gun violence across Chicago over 24 hours.

All four shooting incidents Friday were concentrated in three neighborhoods on the West Side, including a homicide in the Humboldt Park neighborhood just hours after sunrise.

Antoine R. Green, 45, was walking down the street about 9:45 a.m. in the 900 block of North Monticello Avenue when he was shot in the back, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died hours later, authorities said. He lived in East Garfield Park.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Another shooting happened within a block of the homicide, just hours later.

A 15-year-old boy was walking about 2:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Monticello Avenue when he heard gunshots and realized he was struck in his right side, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Later in the day, a 20-year-old man was shot and wounded in a shooting in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

At 7:50 p.m., two armed people walked up to a 20-year-old man in the 1100 block of South Austin, according to police. They fired bullets that struck his leg and arm.

The 20-year-old was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was in serious condition, police said. Detectives were questioning two people of interest late Friday.

Within the hour, a man was critically wounded in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

At 7:02 p.m., the 37-year-old was shot while sitting in a light-colored van in the 1200 block of South Troy, according to police. The shooter had walked over and fired at his upper body multiple times before fleeing.

The 37-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. No one was in custody, and Area Central detectives were investigating.

On Thursday, one person was killed and eights others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.