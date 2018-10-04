2 teens, 1 man wounded Wednesday in city shootings

Three people were wounded Wednesday in a series of citywide shootings over a 24-hour period, including one teenager shot in his hand as he was standing in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

About 3:40 p.m., the 17-year-old boy was standing outside in the 6400 block of North Hamilton Avenue when someone approached him on foot, took out a weapon and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in left hand, according to police. His condition stabilized at an area hospital.

Minutes earlier, a young man was wounded in a shooting in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the South Side.

The 19-year-old was walking at 3:38 p.m. down the 4000 block of West 54th Street when a male approached him and shot his upper left leg, according to police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating.

Before dawn on Wednesday, a man was shot in a drive-by in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 2:03 a.m., the 32-year-old was standing in the 3800 block of West Ferdinand when someone in a black sports-utility vehicle shot his right arm, according to police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. Area North detectives were investigating.

In one police-involved shooting, a man was wounded by an Alsip police officer when he was tracked down after a drag race and then failed to follow police orders.