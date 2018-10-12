4 slain in city gun violence Thursday — 5 others wounded

Four people were killed and five others wounded Thursday in 24 hours of citywide shootings, including a man fatally shot in an alley in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Officers responding to an alert of shots fired shortly after 10 p.m. found the 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen in the 5900 block of South Paulina, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t provided details about the death.

The man wasn’t able to communicate with officers after they found him, and there were no witnesses at the scene, police said.

Earlier in the afternoon, 17-year-old Corion Hill was killed in a shooting in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

Hill was standing on a sidewalk at 1:52 p.m. when a white vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him in the head in the 3700 block of West Roosevelt, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.

Hill was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later, authorities said. He lived in the same neighborhood where he was shot.

A man was shot to death in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

Someone fired multiple shots at the man, thought to be in his 20s, at 9:29 a.m. in an alley in the 10000 block of South Forest Avenue, according to police. The shooter then ran away.

The man was shot multiple times in the chest and legs and was dead at the scene, police said. The medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

The first fatal shooting Thursday happened in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the South Side. At 1:05 a.m., 26-year-old Dimonte R. Pryor was shot in the back and torso while riding a bike in the 6100 block of South Maplewood, authorities said. Someone walked toward him and fired multiple shots.

Pryor, who lived in Englewood on the South Side, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 1:57 a.m., authorities said.

In nonfatal shootings Thursday, a man was shot multiple times and wounded in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood. About 10 p.m., the 43-year-old was outside in the 500 block of East 67th Street when shots rang out, police said. He was treated for gunshots to the leg and lower back.

Just before noon, a 19-year-old man was shot outside in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was walking in the 1400 block of South Lawndale Avenue when a male gunman stepped out a blue SUV and opened fire, according to police. He was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg.

About 10 a.m., a man walked into a hospital after he was shot in Lawndale. The 19-year-old showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the calf after he was shot in the 2900 block of West Flournoy, police said. A silver car had driven past him and someone inside opened fire.

At 3:55 a.m., a man was shot in the leg while running from a robber in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The first nonfatal shooting Thursday wounded a man in Bronzeville on the South Side. At 2:20 a.m., the 22-year-old walked into Provident Hospital after his leg was shot while he walked down a street in the 4800 block of South Vincennes, according to police.

Someone in a black SUV fired multiple shots at him, police said. His condition was stabilized at the hospital.