6 wounded in shootings since Friday evening

At least six people have been wounded in shootings throughout Chicago since Friday evening at 5 p.m, including three people shot on the Far South Side’s Riverdale community area.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, a woman and two men were shot in the 13200 block of South Prairie Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The 20-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound her arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical center, where her condition stabilized, police said.

Two men, ages 19 and 48, were struck in the body and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to police. Their conditions were not released.

Before dawn Saturday, a man was grazed by a bullet in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 4:10 a.m., the 37-year-old was walking in the 7200 block of South Paulina Avenue when a blue minivan drove up and someone inside fired shots, according to police.

He was grazed in his abdomen and refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Friday evening, one man was shot and another arrested in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood on the South Side.

At 6:45 p.m., a 46-year-old was shot while walking down a sidewalk in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, according to police.

The shooter, who fired from across the street, was taken into custody, police said. A weapon was recovered from him.

The 46-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Last weekend, six people were killed and 15 others wounded in shootings between Friday evening and Monday morning.