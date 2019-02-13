3 wounded Tuesday in shootings across Chicago

Three men were wounded in shootings Tuesday across Chicago, including a man shot during an argument in West Rogers Park.

The 23-year-old was involved in a dispute about 7 p.m. in the alley in the 6200 block of North Leavitt when someone walked up, pulled out a handgun and shot him once in the thigh, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Another man was shot in a drive-by attack Tuesday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 4:45 p.m., the 26-year-old was standing on a corner in the 3800 block of West Augusta when someone jumped out of a vehicle and opened fire, according to police.

He was struck in the foot and taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

In the first reported shooting, a man was shot in both of his legs in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 37-year-old was inside a home at 12:22 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Sangamon when someone knocked on the door, police said. When the man opened the door, the person outside shot at him multiple times.

He was taken in serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.